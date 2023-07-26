A Most Curious Vice

Pride is the alpha sin. It is what got Satan expelled from heaven. It is what pushed Adam and Eve out of the garden. All three aspired to be like God. Everything else — covetousness, gluttony, murder, and the rest — they all spawn from pride.

It is such a privilege to do what I do. I do love it so. I am ever amazed that I get to write for gun magazines. It is literally a dream come true for me.

As a result, I love hearing from you guys. Most of the feedback is positive, but that is to be expected. After all, if folks wrote in complaining about how bad I sucked all the time, I’d expect to be fired in short order. However, sometimes your commentary is not quite so glowing. I got one of those yesterday.

A reader objected to my inclusion of pictures of myself in sundry uniforms in support of my historical pieces. The specific charge was that of pridefulness. The actual verbiage was, “Please, please, enough of Dr. Dabbs, MD’s planet-sized ego.” The implication was that I include so many photos of myself because I like seeing them in print. I felt that warranted a bit of explanation.