A Road Trip They’ll Never Forget

I studied mechanical engineering in college and got my commission in the Army at the same time. I was a pretty busy guy. However, each semester I made time for a one-hour PE class. I can’t recall the titles of the engineering classes I took, but I can still throw the heck out of a frisbee.

It was here I learned to roller skate backwards, get my butt kicked at racquetball, accurately score a bowling game and execute a textbook cartwheel. I also learned how to scuba dive. Obtaining my scuba qualification entailed regular training sessions in the university swimming pool followed by an open water certification dive off the coast of Florida. As you might imagine, a weekend at the beach that technically counted as school was pretty sweet.

I was a good student. Not in the sense that I made good grades, but that I didn’t drink alcohol, do drugs or get habitually arrested. Some of my classmates seemed not so encumbered.

The scheme of maneuver had us dividing into groups and heading south to rendezvous at the hotel on Friday afternoon. I made the trip with a sweet girl named Brooke in her spanking new 944 Porsche, while three of my classmates rode in a Celica Supra hatchback.

The owner of the Supra and his buddy were typical vapid Ole Miss frat guys straight out of central casting. The third addition to their motley mob was a foreign student named Wong from mainland China. Wong spoke English but only just. For reasons we came to appreciate later, Wong did not own a car. His willingness to cover a third of the gas bought him the back seat for the seven-hour trip.

These three guys eventually arrived Friday evening several hours late and in a different car. Their story likely didn’t do much to foment cordial East-West relations. It was honestly a miracle they survived.