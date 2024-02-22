A Shootout At The St. James

Scheduled Shootout?

After taking delivery of a vintage Smith & Wesson revolver several years ago, I wrote an article on how to make shotshell loads for it. A few weeks later, my cell phone rang …

I recognized the Texan drawl immediately. It was Madbo.

“Tank, I got me a new gun like yours, only mine’s a little different. When I see you at the St. James Saloon this year, we’re going to have a shootout with our .32 Smiths.” Not really — but play along.

The gun he was talking about was a new to me S&W pre-model 31 chambered in .32 S&W Long with 3.25” barrel. But Madbo, being Madbo, found the same gun, only his was fancier and a 5-screw. He was famous for that. It wasn’t about one-upmanship; Madbo really liked cool stuff.