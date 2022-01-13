A Wonderful Time of Year

You know those Christmas card letters you get where people tell you about their year? You either love them or hate them? Well, this is kind of one of those…

As I write this, 2022 is but a few days old. The holidays have passed and are mere memories. For me, it’s a magical time of year. There’s always something to be grateful for, and 2021 was no different. I still get excited in anticipation of Christmas.

Yesterday we had a few inches of snow. My daughter was home for a Christmas visit from her veterinarian studies. Santa had been good to us this year. Maybe too good — at least for me. He left a Henry 1860 rifle chambered in .44-40 under the tree with my name on it. You will be able to read about it in GUNS Magazine in the next month or so.

He also left my daughter a Ruger M77 Hawkeye chambered in .30-06 along with a Bushnell Engage 3-9X40 scope. An aspiring veterinarian, she knows hunting is a vital tool for herd management as well as a source of clean protein.