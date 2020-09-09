Glutton For Punishment

Somehow, I managed to talk my wife in returning with me. She can’t be very smart either. When we landed in Bangui, Karen asked, “Why are French military personnel around every corner?” It wasn’t the ideal time to inform her — risk of terrorist attacks in the CAR during recent times was classified as “Very High.”

The camp was the same — and so was my luck. Karen was in the “bathroom” when army ants invaded. Not good! We hunted for a solid week before I finally scored on a huge Lord Derby eland — on my 19th day of hunting. I had worn out a brand-new pair of New Balance tennis shoes on this quest. I wish the story ended here, but it doesn’t.

The nearby river had swollen to the point we couldn’t get to the dirt runway. We loaded up two Toyota trucks with all the staff and supplies and headed toward a village with a serviceable runway. The “roads” were really more like trails. One vehicle broke down beyond repair, so all supplies and staff were crammed into one vehicle. The first night we slept on the ground under the stars. Food was in short supply with fresh, clean water not far behind. The second day we had seven flats. Luckily, we had a bicycle pump and repair kit. During the second night, under the stars, we enjoyed trail mix for dinner. I thought it was kind of romantic; Karen, not so much.

On the third day we crippled into the village and stayed at a Catholic mission. The next morning fog prevented the charter plane from landing on schedule. Knowing there is one flight per week back to Paris, my wife about lost it thinking about being stranded another week. Fortunately for me, the fog lifted, and we made it back to Bangui for the flight to Paris.

Handgun hunting has its share of thrills. Thankfully, I still have a wife!

Subscribe To American Handgunner