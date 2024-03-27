Ammo Loadout

Cops carry more ammo today than in yesteryear. Is there such a thing as too much?

Back when I started out, the department issued an S&W Model 10 six-shot .38 Special revolver and a double-dump pouch — each cell of which held six loose cartridges. Eighteen rounds. A loaded gun with two full reloads.

In his famous gunfighting book, No Second Place Winner, my mentor Bill Jordan appears in his U.S. Border Patrol uniform with a loaded S&W Model 19 .357 Combat Magnum and a belt slide with only six cartridge loops. One Southwestern state police agency of the time issued a Model 15 and six spare rounds, also in belt loops. And there were some detectives — and chiefs — whose stereotype weapon was a snub-nose .38 with no spare ammo on their person.

Time rolled on. The Illinois State Police were the first troopers to get autoloaders as standard issue, the S&W Model 39, in 1967. It was considered radical at the time. Initially, they were not issued spare magazine carriers at all. Heck, they could fit nine whole rounds of 9mm Luger into the pistol; who could need more than that? Well, experience answered that question and today’s ISP troopers pack double-stack GLOCKs with two spare magazines.

The FBI’s Miami firefight in 1986 was a slap in the face to American law enforcement. Three agents were shot down with empty guns in their hands. One died and the other two were severely wounded. It led to the Bureau approving and issuing semi-autos for all Special Agents and not just the SWAT teams and Hostage Rescue Team as before. By the 1990s, virtually all American cops were carrying autoloaders with two spare magazines as standard. By the end of the first decade of the 21st century, many were carrying three spare mags on their duty belt. GLOCK led the way in magazine extensions, increasing capacity.