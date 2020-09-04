There’s growing concern among gun owners all over the map about another ammunition shortage — a bad thing considering hunting seasons are just around the corner and conspiracy theorists are looking for something else to argue about.

Insider Online found some interesting observations online, including one from Dan Mitchell, a firearms dealer in Vancouver, Wash. His analysis was matter-of-fact: “It’s all the new people (who) want ammo for range and defense. You can’t find bulk at all…but everyone is wanting some. That demand has shifted the curve.”

True enough; there are an estimated 5 million new gun owners since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out six months ago.

Several gun owners indicated on social media they have started reloading their own ammunition, but component availability is also low. Others are reporting good inventories of ammunition, having stocked up last year when there were no social or health problems.

One guy wrote, “I reload and have been stockpiling since the Clinton administration. Have only bought a few boxes of self-defense ammo.” Another claimed to have not purchased factory ammunition “for years,” and a third guy declared, “If you are not casting bullets and buying primers, gun powder in bulk then you are not in the game.”

So, there!

https://www.nssf.org/millions-of-first-time-gun-buyers-during-covid-19