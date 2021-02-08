Being there makes you feel more connected to nature than any other place on the planet. Why? I’m not sure, but it’s one of the mysteries captured by so many who’ve experienced the Dark Continent. Perhaps it’s seeing the vast variety of animals, in their natural environment, witnessing their struggles for survival, seeing firsthand how the food chain really works and how harsh nature can be? Sunrises and sunsets give new meaning of how beautiful life is. Being in the bush, far from civilization, magnifies the meaning of star-filled nights, gazing at the Southern Cross, while sitting around a cozy fire, favorite beverage in hand. This is Safari.

Because of effective game and land management, the animals are much better off and thriving. Management is funded by people who choose to experience and hunt these animals, as man has done since the beginning of time.

Countrys that have banned hunting have no funds for management and far smaller animal populations, some to the point of near extinction. One thing’s for certain, conservation works, and it can’t work without hunting.

I’ve picked some photos to share if you feel the need to escape, or answer Africa’s call yourself. Like anything in life, pictures are a far cry from experience, but they are better than words.

So, sit back and enjoy some of my favorite moments while in Botswana. Hopefully, you’ll feel the heat and dust in your eyes, smell the dung of a wildebeest herd, mixed with the flowery sweetness of blooming mellifera, feeling every bump riding in the bakkie, Land Cruiser, and lastly, feeling contentment from experiencing such a wonderful place as you enjoy the pictures.

