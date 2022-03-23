Carry Method

A gun you can’t access quickly is worthless. For most of us, having the gun somewhere around our waistline is going to be the most comfortable and the most accessible place we can carry. Where on your waistline is mostly a case of what is most comfortable for you.

When carrying a gun in a holster that attaches to a belt, the type of belt matters. It needs to be a sturdy belt with some thickness to it, ideally a belt made for carrying a gun. CrossBreed Holsters, MTR Custom Leather and 5.11 Tactical are among the manufacturers that make good gun belts. I have worn and liked holsters from Alien Gear, Bianchi, Bullard Leather, CrossBreed, DeSantis and MTR Custom Leather. These are all quality holsters and my only reason for trying the different ones is because of the nature of my business — testing and making recommendations.

I’m a big guy, so it’s easy for me to conceal around my waistline. You don’t have to be big for a good inside-the-waistband holster to work for you. In concealed carry classes I taught with two other instructors, we would make it a point to wear two or three guns apiece, all concealed. When it came time to talk to the class about concealment options, I’d show off my guns, followed by the other two showing off theirs. I was the big guy; one of the others was what I call normal size and the other was rail thin. When the class saw the skinny guy with a 1911 on his left hip and a full-size double-stack on his right hip, they were caught totally off guard.

None of us were the least bit uncomfortable carrying those guns because we had good carry rigs — a holster that fit the gun attached to a solid gun belt. We wore everyday polo-type shirts or button-up shirts with our shirttails out. Sometimes one or the other of us would tuck in our shirttails because we were wearing tuckable holsters. Inside or outside the waistband, strong-side or appendix carry will work if you have the luxury of being able to wear your shirttail out. If you don’t, a tuckable IWB holster will do the job.

Some of you will need to buy pants an inch or two larger than normal for IWB carry. Sometimes a vest is the answer, but I don’t recommend wearing a “shoot me first” tactical vest with street clothing. There are good concealment vests that look like everyday dress or casual wear.

I wear polo shirts by Propper. This company has men’s and women’s clothing that is comfortable, wrinkle and snag free, and somewhat tactical without looking so. Once I started wearing their shirts, I gradually changed my wardrobe over to their clothing. Tactica Fashion also features excellent clothing for women designed for everyday concealed carry.

Some of you wear scrubs, overalls or some other outfit prohibiting a belt. Also, a lot of outfits you ladies wear don’t have an option for a belt. Two types of carry will usually work in those cases. One is a belly band. This is an elastic band designed to fit around your body, above or below the waistline, with one or more pockets for your firearm. One of my clients is a realtor who dresses nicely for work, usually in a pantsuit or a skirt and blouse. She uses a ComfortTac belly band holster to carry her S&W Shield and a spare magazine. An advantage to this kind of carry is it works with practically any kind of dress.

The other option for beltless carry involves using one of several types of specialty holsters using compression in the waistband, or friction from the pocket if used as a pocket holster. Holsters by Blackhawk or Uncle Mike are lightweight, with or without clips, that can be used as either pocket or IWB holsters.