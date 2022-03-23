Awareness

Just having a gun isn’t going to protect you. As a sheepdog, you must be diligent — like my little Pomeranian who can go from sound asleep to full bark in about half a second when a threatening noise is heard around our house.

A sheepdog doesn’t bury its head in a cellphone, texting or posting to Facebook, while a potential assault is lurking just over your shoulder. Paying attention to your surroundings and playing “what if” scenarios in your mind just might enable you to take necessary action to protect yourself and your loved ones. To practice awareness, think of yourself as a potential target wherever you go. Hopefully this thought process will help you stay away from places where you know danger lurks, but keep an eye open everywhere for possible escape routes, for suspicious looking people and for areas of approach that are not open enough to give you time to react to an attack.