Armed On The Job!

I was originally drawn to the profession of medicine for the glamor. You know, the adoring groupies, the giggling cheerleaders, the shaving cream ads … I’m kidding. Medicine is the nastiest job in the world. If it’s not some suicidal hoarder with a chronic allergy to soap, it’s a simply epic butt abscess. However, for all the undeniable ick, I do at least get to wear my jammies to work.

Different disciplines of medicine demand different uniforms. Internists are notorious for wearing lab coats and ties. Surgeons and ER folk nowadays resemble space travelers. Family docs like me get to wear plain old scrubs. While it’s not the reason I do what I do, it is a reason I do what I do.

If I really had my way, I’d work in a ball cap, sunglasses, flip flops and a loincloth, but I fear it might attract a disreputable clientele. As I’m armed whenever I’m not asleep or in the shower, it’s been an interesting challenge these nearly 20 years to remain adequately prickly while at work. Packing a gun is easy. Packing a gun such that I don’t alarm the little old lady coming to see me because she has itchy teeth, however, takes skill.