Ayoob Files: When Friends Turn Into Werewolves: the Seth Casteel Shooting

Under Assault

The brutal blow is delivered full power, with Rocky’s entire body weight behind it. The punch rocks Seth backward, and to keep from falling, he grabs Rocky’s shirt. The two of them fall together, with Seth under the larger man. Seth’s tongue can feel his two front teeth bent backward horizontally over his tongue by the punch. They roll on the ground together.

They separate for a moment. Rocky grabs Seth, swings him around and throws him. Seth is too stunned to remember it later, but one witness claims to see Seth thrown bodily through the air. Rocky tackles him full power, and they’re on the ground again, Seth is on the bottom once more. The larger man punches the smaller one, again and again.

As suddenly as he has begun the assault, Rocky breaks it off. He stands and walks away from Seth for a moment, picking up chairs and throwing them. Rocky blurts, “It’s him or me!”

Seth’s wife goes to him, puts an arm around him, and helps him toward the house. Seth’s mind is racing. Rocky seems to have gone crazy. What if he attacks Mrs. Casteel? Or one of the children?

Everyone, including Rocky’s own girlfriend, tells him to leave. He stubbornly refuses. Seth leans against a wall to catch his breath and gather his thoughts. He decides that a gun might be a deterrent. He goes into the house and heads for the bedroom.

A part-time gunsmith, Seth owns about 70 firearms, mainly rifles and shotguns. He has only two handguns, a Makarov and a Para Ordnance GI Expert 1911 .45, and keeps the latter loaded and cocked and locked in a Serpa holster. Seth, a southpaw, retrieves the pistol and puts it in his left side pants pocket and then heads outside.

His kids stare in horror at Seth’s bloody, broken face. He assures them he is okay and tells them to go inside for safety. Seth is outside now, by the grill in the carport and not far from the door.

Seth sees Rocky behind the wheel of his car, arguing with his girlfriend, who is begging him not to drive drunk. Their argument becomes loud. Rocky gets out of the car and approaches Seth. Seth and the girlfriend are both telling Rocky urgently he has to leave.

Instead, Rocky goes straight to Seth and delivers a brutal punch to the jaw.