Over 30 years ago, I discovered the benefits of Ballistol oil. If ever there was a “do-it-all” snake oil, Ballistol would be it, but it actually does all it says it will. I’d say it has 1,001 uses, but that’s just the beginning.

I use it primarily as a gun oil/solvent, but it also does double duty as a wood, leather and metal cleaner/protector with the canny ability to “bring back” faded wood and plastic. I’ve personally seen it work wonders on tired and faded surfaces.

A light oil, it won’t go “gummy” on you over the years. There’s a story of a bottle of Ballistol being found in an attic after 60 years. The oil “had not hardened” and analysis revealed it had the same degree of purity as freshly produced Ballistol. Now that’s something to brag about!