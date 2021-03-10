Stainless & The Big Oops

Stainless steel scratches easily. The only real way to hide it is to refinish the scratched area. So, if it’s a small part, a few strokes with 400 or finer sandpaper can erase the scratch. For matte finish areas, a light blasting with fine glass beads or aluminum oxide will hide most blemishes. For deeper scratches, some file work, a Scotch Brite pad or wheel might be needed. I found a variety pack of small abrasive wheels on Amazon, which are color coded by grit. They can get into small areas well.

Then there are scratches on large flat areas like a 1911 slide or frame. For these I first remove all the parts that will allow me to work freely around the area. I use various grits of sandpaper sheets on a flat surface and drag the frame or slide across lightly. Start slow and work with just enough pressure to remove the scratch — not the rollmarks or serial number. Use finer paper as you go to match the original texture on the pistol. This will require a re-blue job.

You might consider prevention strategies to avoid scratches like the legendary 1911 “Idiot Scratch” caused by dragging the slide stop pin across the frame during take-down or reassembly. Richard “Log Man” Boukes came up with a great modification for the slide stop. By making a small notch on the lug at the back side of the slide stop using a round file, the slide stop can easily be inserted in the frame, slipping past the spring-loaded detent straight in without dragging against the frame. To do this Richard uses a small 1/8″ round needle file. I start with a triangle file for the first cut to avoid the file slipping out of position and finish with the round file. I show clients this modification and the proper way to insert the slide stop. Their reaction is priceless.

