Bankruptcy Strategy?

The recent Gun Rights Policy Conference provided a chance opportunity for Insider Online to spend a few minutes chatting with Bobby Cox, vice president for government affairs at SIG SAUER, and he unabashedly said the firearms industry is in a pitched battle with the gun prohibition movement.

“We’re seeing challenges,” Cox said during a break in the conference, “where there is an outright assault on the gun industry. Opponents of our industry are getting kind of savvy about how they’re coming at us with ways of making production harder and just really making it difficult for us to do our mission.”

He pointed to the recent announcement by some bank credit card firms to specifically identify firearm and ammunition sales via credit card. Many in the firearms community called the strategy a de facto gun registration scheme; since the government is prohibited by law from registration, Congressional anti-gunners such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Madeleine Dean, have pressured credit card firms — specifically Visa, MasterCard and American Express — to adopt something called a Merchant Category Code (MCC) to process these purchases when done with credit cards.

Fortunately, a group of 24 state attorneys general (all Republicans) have advised the credit card companies they could wind up in big trouble, possibly under consumer protection and anti-trust laws.

Cox noted, “They’re coming at it from a different angle from the financial perspective to try to bankrupt us … It’s very frustrating because most gun owners are very responsible, trained, safety-oriented. We’re a constitutionally-protected industry and we’re a legitimate industry as well.”