I was the only physician present, so it fell to me to lead the expedition. I produced some trauma shears and soon had the feet freed. Fret not over the boots. Their previous owner obviously no longer had need of them. Given their ghastly state nobody of reasonable intellect would have touched them again anyway.

In case you were wondering, no, reattaching those rascals was not a viable option. He had been out on the tracks for some while before he was found. It was a tribute to God’s design that he didn’t exsanguinate in the interim.

Human feet are shockingly heavy when separated from their owners. I hefted the things, one in each hand, and simply marveled at their prodigious mass. They were also unnaturally cold, but I suppose that goes without saying.

The train wheels had removed both feet mid-shin as cleanly as a guillotine might. The bones were nicely cleaved, and the remains of the flexor and extensor tendons were just wispy threads above the wound. As I studied this poor man’s disarticulated extremities I had an epiphany.

Most of the muscles that make your hands move reside in your forearms. Likewise, most of the muscles that move your feet and toes live in your lower leg. These muscles attach to the bones in question via tendons. I fetched a hemostat and began an impromptu anatomy lesson for the accumulated crew.

Tugging one set of tendons made the toes curl. Tugging the other set in aggregate caused the toes to draw upwards. By isolating certain tendons I could get that guy’s feet to do things they never could have done in life. The most entertaining of the lot was to shoot the bird.

We grew weary of the entertainment in short order, and the charge nurse dispatched the liberated feet to the incinerator. However, I can attest that all it takes to turn a good party into a great party is a pair of severed feet, a dozen close friends, and a pair of hemostats. It also helps if the event is held in a certifiable asylum like ours.

Subscribe To American Handgunner