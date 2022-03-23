Better Shooting: You Are the Firearm Safety

I saw in the news something about an actor who shot members of the production crew, one of them fatally. An issue much debated is who or what to blame; the actor, the armorer, the person who handed the gun to the actor, sloppy safety procedures, ignorance, climate change, monetary policy, the moon phase … We’re told to withhold judgment because we don’t know who is responsible. Really? We know who held the gun, pointed it at people and pulled the trigger. That is quite enough.

If there is one thing I believe after 2/3 of a century using firearms, it is this: The person holding the gun is ultimately responsible. It makes no difference if someone assures you the gun is unloaded. It makes no difference if some evil enemy sneaks a live round in the gun. It makes no difference if an insect crawls down the bore and makes a nest. None of these things relieve the one holding the gun from responsibility. The only way to know the condition of the gun is to check it yourself.

There are many rules of firearm safety. Long ago the late Col. Jeff Cooper pared the list down to four: Rule One — All guns are always considered to be loaded. Rule Two — Never allow the muzzle to cover anything you are not prepared to destroy. Rule Three — Finger off the trigger unless sights are on target. Rule Four — Be sure of your target.

These are not the only rules of safe gun handling. You can follow the above and still injure yourself due to an obstructed bore, loading the wrong ammunition, or a broken component of the firearm. What Cooper did was distill the rules down to the essentials. You may one day do something stupid or forgetful. If you follow the four basic rules, always, everywhere, when the day comes you will feel embarrassed and stupid. But you won’t have killed or injured anyone.