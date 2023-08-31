BFR Proves Handy In Africa

Magnum Research Custom BFR

A year before the hunt, I was kicking around the idea of having a custom handgun built with Brett Pikula, the head honcho of the Magnum Research Custom Shop. The .45 Colt is my favorite handgun caliber, but we turbo charged it a bit, going with the .454 Casull.

I love stainless steels rust resistant properties, but much prefer the warm looks of blued steel. Thanks to Brett, I got both. He informed me he could nitride the gun after a robust hand polishing. Afterwards, he went over the gun to give it a “used” look. Brett knocked the ball out of the stadium! The gun looks beautiful!

Using classy, high-grade Turkish walnut stocks, he expertly fit them to the Bisley grip frame. The grip frame provides plenty of room from the trigger guard for large, fisted shooters. A low setting, wide spur hammer makes cocking comfortable, while adding elegance to the gun’s profile. The fit and finish is as one would expect from Magnum Research’s Custom Shop — pure perfection. The final stamp of approval is the script BP Maker’s Mark on the end of the frame, custom shop manager Brett Pikula’s initials.