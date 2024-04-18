6: Don’t Skimp the Crimp

There are three types of crimps for handloads — roll, taper and collet.

A roll crimp is used for straight-walled cartridges. It really locks the bullet in place by the crimp groove, especially on cast bullets. On jacketed bullets, a cannelure is needed to roll crimp, but it won’t be nearly as severe as with cast bullets.

A taper crimp is used for cartridges with headspace on the front edge of the cartridge, such as 9mm and .45 ACP. The flared mouth is taper crimped back into place, providing a snug purchase for the projectile.

Special dies from Lee Precision provide collet crimp. Like most factory-crimped ammunition, a collet die places a snug crimp near the top of the case mouth. I love collet crimps and use them regularly on most bottle-neck cartridges and straight-walled rifle cartridges with cast bullets. They’re easy on your brass and keep the bullet in place.

There are exceptions to every circumstance, but these crimps are basically how they are implemented for the many different calibers available to us. The bottom line is to use enough crimp to keep your bullet in place during recoil.

This is especially true with hard recoiling revolvers, so your bullets don’t creep out, effectively tying up your gun, or heavy recoiling rifles to keep bullets from deep seating themselves from the effects of recoil.