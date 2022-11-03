Bisley Beautification

Package Deal

Bobby had his number one gunsmith, Dusty Hooley, work my gun over. First, he mated the Ronnie Wells brass grip frame to the cylinder frame. Fitting walnut stocks was next. They say when a person loses one of their senses the other senses become more acute.

After Dusty fitted everything, a blind man would smile at the wonderful conjoining of the grip and cylinder frame, along with the grips. There are no lumps, bumps, high spots or gaps to this marriage of wood, steel and brass! We ended up with a beautifully blended single-action shooter that feels as good as it looks in the hand. Ol’ Dusty pulled it off perfectly! By the way, he’s got to have the coolest gunsmith name going!

After the ceremonial mating of parts, Dusty added a Belt Mountain Keith #5 locking base pin, and gave the cylinder a “free spin” for easier loading and unloading. The hammer and trigger were case colored, accenting the whole works. Lastly, the grip frame was engraved by Rocky Sharp for a final customization. I had Rocky engrave “Tank” on the backstrap.