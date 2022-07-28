Bite The Bullet

Last month, United Parcel Service found itself in the middle of a flap over reports the shipping company had changed its policy and notified at least one Florida retailer — Ghost Firearms — it was terminating the company’s account on the grounds the company “may be violating applicable laws concerning the shipment of “ghost guns” to unauthorized locations.”

In a letter to Ghost Firearms of Daytona Beach, UPS stated, “In light of our concern, UPS has determined that it will cancel your account, effective immediately.” A few lines later, the letter warned, “Please note that any package found in the UPS system determined to have been tendered by GHOST FIREARMS may be seized and destroyed.”

While the story was reported almost entirely by the firearms media, it did get a little general media exposure.

So-called “ghost guns” have become the latest bogeyman of the gun control lobby. The term is an invention of anti-gunners seeking to demonize a centuries-old tradition of making one’s own firearms. The main complaint is that homemade firearms built with kits or acquired components have no serial number, making them impossible to trace. The absence of a serial number doesn’t make a firearm more lethal or accurate. Many guns manufactured during the first half of the 20th Century and even before had no serial numbers. I’ve seen several examples.

UPS has posted special procedures for shipping firearms:

UPS accepts packages containing firearms (as defined by Title 18, Chapter 44, and Title 26, Chapter 53 of the United States Code) for shipment only in the following cases:

• Between licensed importers, licensed manufacturers, licensed dealers, and licensed collectors (as defined in Title 18, Chapter 44 of the United States Code), and government agencies

• Where not otherwise prohibited by federal, state or local law:

• from an individual to a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer, or licensed collector

• from a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer, or licensed collector to an individual.

The shipper must comply with and must ensure that each shipment containing firearms complies with all federal, state and local laws applicable to the shipper, recipient, and package, including, without limitation, age restrictions.