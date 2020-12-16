Issuing a license can be denied if, among other grounds, “factors suggest that the individual could potentially create a risk to public safety.” Owning guns of course has risks, that’s the whole point, since guns can be dangerous. Empowering bureaucrats to determine “pre-crime scores” for citizens is Orwellian, which must be excised and never tolerated. Arguing with any terms of this bill is futile. The infringement is de facto total, specific conditions moot.

If a state meets the new standards on its own in the federal government’s judgment, it will be exempt. Officials will be exempt (of course). All proper authorities can access the records of people who are accepted into the license database. The bill says so.

An annual federal background check of everyone in the database shall be conducted to ensure compliance. The terms of the repeated annual check will be spelled out later. Is it a safe bet taxes called fees will apply to renewals?

You’ll need a federal firearm license at the time of purchase, rental or lease of a firearm, or purchase of ammunition, during the entire period of ownership or possession of a firearm or ammunition. You won’t be able to legally buy, rent or lease more than 10 firearms in any year.

Federal authorities plan to commandeer local law enforcement officers to administer the licenses. This was banned under the Brady bill fiasco, but here it is again. There is no other way to implement this massive scheme, so they expect local police to do it for them. How that comports with defunding the police is a mystery. No one ever said these people are rational.

There is an undefined “sound mind and character” requirement for gun involvement too, and “any other requirements the State determines relevant,” to “make a determination of suitability” so the chances of actually gaining access to firearms may be quite remote. Standards will be set later, with no time frame provided.

National red flag laws, an apparent sneak attack on carry (under the must-be-locked-up-and-inoperable section), and no private transfers. I’m only up to Title 2. Then there are the gun bans in Title 5. If you don’t vote these people out of power, it’s on you.

Alan Korwin's website features plain-English books on state and federal gun laws for the public, and more common sense like you just read.

