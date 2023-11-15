Blade-Blank Build

Pins, Clamps, Drills

Put on the appropriate safety gear and tape the sharp edge of the blade to protect your hands. Examine your scale material — especially if it’s wood — so you can match the grain of the wood on each side and decide which will be the left and right scales. You want the best part of the wood showing to the outside. Once you determine how the scales will mount to the blade, mark them on the inside. Trust me on this one. Labeling the scales keeps you from getting confused. Without marking them it’s easy to get mixed up on which side is which.

I start the build by cutting the pin material. Add the width of the scales and the blade then cut the pins longer than they need to be. The extra length will help during the assembly process; you can trim them to the final length during finishing. After cutting the pins, use a file or sandpaper to bevel the edges so the pins will fit through the holes you’ll be drilling without any burrs or sharp edges to chip the scales.

Measure the pins to determine the right size bit you’ll need for drilling the scales. Either use a caliper to check the actual diameter or drill a scrap piece of wood for testing the fit. Holes too large mean a lot of slop, which will show up in the final work. Too tight a hole and you won’t be able to easily install and remove the pins during fitting.

Clamp one scale to the tang (remember, they’re marked, so get it right). Make sure to leave a lot of extra material on the front end, where the scales extend towards the blade. This you’ll shape after drilling and fitting the pins. Drill one hole for a pin, using the pre-drilled holes in the tang as a guide. After drilling one hole, stick a pin in it so the knife won’t shift on the scale material as you’re drilling the rest of the holes. Drill another hole, pin it and repeat the process until all the holes are drilled. Remove that scale, clamp the other scale on the other side of the blade and repeat the drilling and pinning process.

After drilling both sides of the scales, you’ll want to check the fit with the tang and both scales and pins. Attach both scales to the tang using one pin and see if the other pins will fit smoothly. If the holes are not exact you’ll need to fine-tune the holes as a complete assembly. You should be able to install and remove the scales without having to hammer the pins in and out.

Now it’s time to rough cut the scales. Pin one scale at a time to the knife and outline the shape of the tang. Make your outline a little large for the first cut.

Time to saw. If you’re using some type of hand saw, clamp the scales to a piece of backing wood to ensure you don’t break them while cutting. Also, think about the angles of the cuts needed. For example, when dealing with concave shapes it works best to make a series of cuts towards the center of the curve so they look like teeth, then cut these small sections out one at a time. Cutting a series of lines is much easier than trying to make one continuous curved cut. Remember, this is a rough cut so leave extra material you can remove during the final fitting and sanding. Think of it as a gradual process, removing a little material at a time. You can always cut more off, but going too far at one time means starting over.