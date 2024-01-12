Bottle Rockets

Origin Story

Named in the late ’60s after founder Irv Stone’s wife, Barbara (Bar-Sto, get it?), the company’s genesis came much earlier. A tool-and-die maker, Stone had done some rifle ’smithing in Detroit in the 1940s. After WWII, he began shooting with Col. Jeff Cooper, whose groundbreaking Leatherslap events were then taking place in Big Bear, Calif. Those events are the origin of practical pistol competition and led to the founding of IPSC; they also placed new demands on the 1911 just coming into its prime.

Decades of matches later, we take oversized match barrels for granted, but there weren’t any in those days. For those needing an accurate .45, there was a whole galaxy of modifications from welding up the barrel hoods and lower lugs to silver-brazing fitting pads inside or on top of the slide. Stone’s idea of simply making the barrels oversized so they could be fitted down to the gun helpfully came at a time when he had access to extremely good material.

As an experimental machine shop, Irv would produce one-off parts, including parts for the Apollo moon rocket. One of these was a hydraulic cylinder made by a trepanning process that resulted in a large cylinder of scrap steel. Needless to say, it was excellent steel. It provided the material for his first fifty 1911 barrels, which sold for $25 each, postage included. The first 1911 barrels were made around 1967, followed by barrels for Browning Hi-Powers, then CZ and S&W, Beretta, SIG, GLOCK, XDs and more. Fast-forward over 40 years, and Bar-Sto remains a family business in the capable hands of Irv Stone III and his wife, Lisa.