Action Strategy

Many consider Boyd, a fighter pilot, to be the Sun Tzu of contemporary times. His sphere of influence was enormous, but he’s best known for the O.O.D.A. Loop: Observe, Orient, Decide, Act. Pay attention, all of this applies to everyday life, too.

You “Observe” a problem. Next, you “Orient,” gathering details about the situation. After considering possible actions, you “Decide,” choosing the appropriate response. Finally, you “Act.” In a conflict, the person who makes the quickest decisions and acts is the one who wins.

Most people agree action beats reaction. Which is true, but only on a very simplistic level. Fighting is not a simple act/react sequence; it’s more like a chess game. White always moves first, but this doesn’t mean they win.

Initially, you’re reacting — they started the fight. As soon as possible you have to make the threat to react to you, force them back to the beginning of their loop, the “Observe” stage. Moving is one of the best ways to achieve this. This buys you a little more time to gather another detail or two and immediately apply your next action. The goal is to never let the opponent get back to the “Act” phase of their loop.

When it comes to hardware for self-defense, yes, things have evolved. Today it’s rare to see someone carrying a revolver. Yet, wheelguns are still an outstanding choice for defensive use. When you look at the data on defensive shootings — not counting law enforcement engagements — the most common numbers of shots fired are three and four. It’s unusual to see high round counts; often just the presence of a firearm, along with verbal commands, solves the problem.

The point is, it’s all about the software side, or the state of one’s mind and heart. Having the ability to mentally solve the problem, and the willingness to do the “hard thing” is much more important than what you’re armed with. Who knows how weapon technology will evolve in the future. Or, if the gun control advocates have their way, devolve or dissolve. We may all be carrying wheel guns.

Regardless of what the future brings, it will still be the person behind the weapon as opposed to the technology in front of them.

