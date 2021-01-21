Build Your Own Magnum Research Custom BFR

Sooner or later, we all develop opinions in what we want in a revolver. “If only they’d build it like this, I’d buy one in a second,” we think to ourselves. The folks at Magnum Research know this and have been offering the “Build Your Gun” option on the Internet for a few years now. Whether it be a BFR, Desert Eagle or MLR rifle. For educational purposes, we’ll be building a BFR today.

First, visit MagnumResearchCustoms.com. You’ll have a pull-down screen with the choice of building a Desert Eagle, BFR, MLR rifle. Click on BFR for this purpose.

A new screen will pop up, giving options. The first option is Frame.