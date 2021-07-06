Components

First, I sourced a new slide from Caspian Arms. The slide was cut with a smaller 0.699″ diameter barrel opening to mate with the Colt barrel — eliminating the need for a bushing.

The frame was checkered at 30 lines per inch. This would be matching a Wilson Combat checkered mainspring housing. For the magwell, my friend Pete Single had some rough blanks he had sent me to “play” with last year. To install the magwell, I first had to remove 0.300″ from the bottom of the frame using a mill. The back web of the frame had to remain since it holds the sear spring in place.

Nick and I worked together to weld (the process is actually silver brazing) the magwell blank to the frame. The frame must be heated to red while the magwell is held in place with clamps. Silver wire is drawn into the hot seam parts. Once cooled, it is a solid joint. This was the easy part. Now the blank must be sculpted into a comfortable shape, which also allows for fast magazine changes. Translation: Lots of hand filing and sanding. Once the shape was finished, a new mainspring housing pinhole was mapped out and bored on the mill.

Nick worked on the top end, cutting dovetails for a Novak Megadot front sight in orange and Heinie Ledge rear sight. We added a flat top and serrations to give a nice visual sight plane. The internals were all replaced with bar stock parts from Extreme Engineering. A small ergonomic thumb safety and slide stop from Harrison Design plus a Derr Precision “bobbed” grip safety finished off this compact 45. The recoil system was made with EGW parts. During testing, I had to tune the recoil spring to ensure proper function. The black IonBond finish and VZ carbon fiber grips kept things stealthy for conceal carry.