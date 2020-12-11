One month from this Friday — Jan. 11, 2021 — an arraignment is scheduled in a Santa Clara County courtroom in a case that may clearly illustrate what gun rights activists see as a huge problem with state laws that allow great discretion on the part of law enforcement to decide who gets a license or permit to carry a concealed defensive sidearm.

Last month, a grand jury issued indictments naming Undersheriff Rick Sung and Sheriff’s Capt. James Jensen in an alleged scheme to trade concealed carry licenses for nearly $70,000 worth of iPads for employees of Apple, Inc., the tech giant. Also named in the indictments are Thomas Moyer, Apple’s chief of global security, and Harpreet Chadha, a local insurance broker.

If the court determines there is enough evidence to go forward with prosecution, the results might be bad for the suspects but perhaps worse for anyone defending the “may issue” philosophy. Concealed carry activists believe “may issue” never was a good idea, and in several cases, has apparently turned into a very bad system.

California is one of a minority of states where local officials have broad discretion in the issuance of carry licenses. More states have adopted the “shall issue” approach, where applicants who meet specific qualifications are issued a license/permit. These qualifications may include taking a gun safety course, or simply passing a background check to determine whether the applicant has a clean record.

Then there are the “Constitutional Carry” states, where it is legal to carry a firearm openly or concealed without a license. This commonsense approach holds individuals, rather than all gun owners, responsible for any misbehavior.

In the California case, District Attorney Jeff Rosen issued a statement that alleged, in part, “In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Undersheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office. The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney’s Office executed at the Sheriff’s Office seizing all its CCW license records.”

Back in 2012, then-Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was sued by the Calguns Foundation and several individuals for the way his agency handled carry permit applications. It amounted to a de facto ban on issuing handgun carry licenses, and in January 2014, a California judge agreed.

