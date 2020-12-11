Carry Information At A Glance

Perhaps the best quick online resource for carry laws is a website called handgunlaw.us. At last look, handgunlaw.us showed the following states still retain their restrictive “may issue” statutes: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The main page features a map of the United States. Click on each state and one goes to that specific state where the laws, rules and regulations are spelled out. It also provides information from U.S. territories.

By no coincidence at all, there are links to SAF, National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, the American Firearms Institute and the Open Carry website.

https://handgunlaw.us