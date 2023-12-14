Nothing’s better than sitting around a good fire, talking, debating, cogitating and even ruminating about guns. As you and your amigos bare your souls as to what turns your crank, spewing exactly what it is your heart desires, miraculous things can happen. Your opinion can change mid-sentence upon hearing someone else’s holy grail gun.

And, if you listen closely enough, you can learn something. And just maybe, you’ll even be surprised by what you know. This last scenario happened to a friend of mine. For anonymity’s sake, let’s call him Lucky.

While sitting around the fire pit, amongst the glowing embers of a late-night fire, Lucky was doing this very thing — talking guns during an elk hunt. A good friend of Lucky’s, who we’ll call John, started describing some guns he’d recently taken possession of from a 94-year-old friend we’ll call Bill.

Bill wanted to go shooting one last time, as he was in poor health and realized it would probably be his last trip to the range. After shooting, Bill gave John two guns. Bill explained to John the guns were given to him by his father, complete with notes stating their history.

John started describing the guns when Lucky said, “Holy hell, those are ‘Fitz’ guns!”

John asked Lucky how he knew about “Fitz Specials?”

Lucky boldly stated, “Anyone who knows anything about guns knows what a ‘Fitz’ is!”

Of the two guns, one was a Colt New Service .45 Colt, and the other was a Police Positive .38 Special, both customized by Fitz himself. There was a note to Bill’s father explaining the details. Bill wrote a note to John explaining the history of the guns when he gifted them to him.

John gifted Lucky the .45 Colt New Service and kept the Police Positive for himself. What a wonderful track record and story on some fabulous guns.