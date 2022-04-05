Carry Options: Is Your Pocket Holster a Recluse?
Shorts and T-shirt season is almost here, and for some of us, that means more pocket carry. If you’re reading this magazine, you already know how we feel about pocket carry. It’s an excellent solution for many situations, but only if you use a proper and safe pocket holster.
There are plenty of good ones on the market, so consider these “must-have” attributes when choosing yours. It must protect the trigger for safe carry. It must keep your gun in the desired drawing orientation for quick and fumble-free access. And it must separate from your gun as you draw. It’s somewhat embarrassing to draw in an emergency and have the holster come out still attached to your gun. Those factors are for safety and function. This last one is for concealment. A good pocket holster must also disguise the outline of your gun.
Just The Facts
The Recluse TS (Two-Sided) Front and Solo models shown here are made from tanned horsehide, so there’s plenty of rigidity to support even grip-heavy pistols without the dreaded flop developing over time. I’ve been using these for years in the humid southern climate, and they’re as sturdy as on Day One.
You’ll notice two distinct profiles shown here. The traditional TS Front cut is for the “regular” pockets up top. You know, the slit ones where you stick keys and phones. The larger TS Solo model is designed for square and oversized cargo pockets. If you want to carry in a suit or blazer pocket, this is your huckleberry. The ultra-wide horizontal base also “fills” the width of the cargo pocket, preventing the pistol from tipping over.
If you haven’t tried cargo pocket carry, give it a whirl. Not only are the pockets more accessible, but there’s also more loose fabric in the upper leg area to aid concealment. You’ll also free up “normal” pocket space for everyday items like keys and change. You do pocket carry in a dedicated pocket, right? I also find the draw far more reliable coming out of a jumbo-sized cargo pocket. There’s never a hang-up getting my gun, with my fat hand wrapped around the grip, out of my pocket.
A Big Flap
So, what’s all the flap about Recluse holsters? Exactly. The big flap. Recluse models are designed with a profile concealment flap covering the entire front-facing side of the handgun. The purpose of this wall-o-leather is to eliminate any trace of a gun profile through the fabric of your pants pocket. The leather flap is thick and solid leather like the rest of the holster, so it’s going to block all printing from a handgun of any shape completely.
If someone is particularly interested in your pocket bulges, all they’re going to see is you have something in your front pocket. The flat shape hints at something like a wallet, phone, or perhaps a small notebook.
If you’re tracking this description, you might wonder about the draw. How do you get a firing grip with the big concealment flap in the way? A generous slit makes a hinge for the leather flap so you can easily jam your hand between the flap and handgun. With a bit of practice, you won’t need to make any adjustments to your firing grip after the initial grab. Works like a champ.
Most models start at $74.95, but the price will vary with the options you choose.
For more info: RecluseHolster.com