Carry Options: Is Your Pocket Holster a Recluse?

Just The Facts

The Recluse TS (Two-Sided) Front and Solo models shown here are made from tanned horsehide, so there’s plenty of rigidity to support even grip-heavy pistols without the dreaded flop developing over time. I’ve been using these for years in the humid southern climate, and they’re as sturdy as on Day One.

You’ll notice two distinct profiles shown here. The traditional TS Front cut is for the “regular” pockets up top. You know, the slit ones where you stick keys and phones. The larger TS Solo model is designed for square and oversized cargo pockets. If you want to carry in a suit or blazer pocket, this is your huckleberry. The ultra-wide horizontal base also “fills” the width of the cargo pocket, preventing the pistol from tipping over.

If you haven’t tried cargo pocket carry, give it a whirl. Not only are the pockets more accessible, but there’s also more loose fabric in the upper leg area to aid concealment. You’ll also free up “normal” pocket space for everyday items like keys and change. You do pocket carry in a dedicated pocket, right? I also find the draw far more reliable coming out of a jumbo-sized cargo pocket. There’s never a hang-up getting my gun, with my fat hand wrapped around the grip, out of my pocket.