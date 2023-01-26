Casting Keith’s, Handloading & The .45 Colt …

Broad-Shouldered Standard

I’m about to test a lightweight .45 Colt single action for an upcoming article and needed some loads to suit the highly customized mid-framed Ruger Vaquero. Looking over my stash of cast slugs, I see some older bullets I cast clear in back of a shelf, stored in a peanut butter jar.

I probably cast these beauties over 20 years ago. They are sized and lubed Lyman 454424 bullets. Feeling nostalgic, they get the nod, only instead of my old standby of Unique, or even Bullseye powder, I go with something newer, Alliant Power Pistol. I start with 9.3 grains as a starting load. It burns clean and pushes the 260 grain slugs just under 900 fps from the short 4 1/8” barrel. I load 24 rounds.

I have the loaded rounds sitting on my worktable, next to me in a clear plastic sandwich bag with the load data inside. Periodically, I pluck a cartridge from the bag and fumble with it, looking and feeling the loaded cartridge and think about all that went into the load. I was holding years and years of experience into these handloads, starting with Sam Colt, Elmer Keith, Bill Ruger, and a host of other innovators involved in making new and improved powders and better load data.

The “Keith” slugs are loaded in Starline brass where they are crimped tightly into their designated groove, so their full diameter driving band stands proudly above the case mouth. Above the driving band, a slightly radiused bullet nose sprouts, leaving a wide nose which transmits the bullets energy, providing a large, permanent wound channel.