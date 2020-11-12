The Solution

CCI has just the solution with their new Clean-22 Suppressor 22 LR ammo. Now silence isn’t just golden, it’s clean with an advanced coated bullet which reduces lead fouling inside your suppressor by 50%.



The secret? Polymer-coated bullets! They make the cleaning and maintenance of your suppressor a breeze, while also benefitting your barrel during regular shooting sessions. The polymer bullets keep your barrel clean, while providing excellent accuracy.



CCI’s rimfire ammo is known for reliability stemming from their consistent priming and propellant charging techniques during manufacturing.