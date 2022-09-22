CCW Phenomenon

Okay, I’ll guess with you, but we’re probably both wrong.

While next weekend will see me attending the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference in Dallas (well, actually Irving), Texas, a live face-to-face event for the first time in three years, some of us are trying to figure out what the heck is going on in Washington State with concealed carry. This conference is notable for many things, such as bringing together some of the biggest names and brightest minds in the Second Amendment community, but it’s also one of my pet peeves. It cuts right into the middle of my early autumn upland bird hunting season.

But here’s a real head-scratcher I, and many of my Evergreen State colleagues are trying to figure out. August produced another phenomenal number of additional active concealed pistol licenses, and for the smallest western state, this is big news.

Back in early July, you read right here how June produced the second-highest number of CPLs issued in a single month, and the most ever in the month of June: 11,292, which were overshadowed only by the 13,932 issued in May 2013. Well, now June’s number has been eclipsed by the eye-popping 13,293 licenses added to the already burgeoning number of CPLs, bringing the total to a record 667,260 active licenses. That’s twice in a single year the number of licenses has climbed more than 10,000 in a single 30-day period, and it’s the first time in more than nine years this has occurred. It’s a new record for the month of August.

Between Jan. 2 and Aug. 31, Washington added a whopping 27,950 active licenses.

Let’s put this in perspective. Washington has been voting “blue” since Ronald Reagan was president, and voters there have adopted two extremist gun control initiatives — both of which may ultimately be ruled unconstitutional by federal courts in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen — since 2014, and the governor’s office has been occupied by Democrats since the mid-1980s.

Yet, better than one-in-10 qualified adults in the state are now licensed to carry a defensive sidearm, and roughly 20-25% are women, depending upon the county. Now is a good time to wonder why.