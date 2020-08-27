Strange are the ways of genius. I think this accurately describes the mindset of Rino Chiappa (yes, really), president of Chiappa Firearms. After all, there’s no denying some of the designs from the Italian firearms manufacturer are bold looking, but once you understand why they’re built the way they are it makes perfect sense.

For instance, the Rhino revolver, with its under-lug barrel, allows firing from the bottom of the hexagonal cylinder for the lowest bore-axis possible on any revolver. And their latest pistol, the Chiappa Black Rhino Pistol — otherwise known as the CBR-9 — is no different when it comes to strange, but innovative design.