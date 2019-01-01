Common Sense Personal Defense

Home Defense

You don’t need a permit to possess a firearm in your own home, but you still need common sense and some training. I keep a pistol with a weapon-mounted light and laser and a set of electronic hearing protection muffs on the nightstand next to the bed. I can do this because I don’t have kids at home anymore. Little ones would make me put a stop to the practice. I might have the equipment within easy reach, but it would need to be in an area the little hands could not reach.



Why do I have that particular equipment set? The gun? Well, that’s kinda’ self-evident. Why the weapon mounted light and laser? When you wake up in the middle of the night and need to take action, your eyes will have to adjust to the darkness. You can — to a certain extent — see shadows and figures but not detail. You really want to be certain of the details before launching bullets. What if it’s the neighbor telling you the roof is on fire, or your daughter coming home to surprise you for your birthday or your spouse coming back from the bathroom?



The weapon-mounted light gives you detail. It can also act as a startling device. The bad guy’s eyes are probably adjusted to the low light and shining your light in his or her eyes will cause a rapid and, in some cases, painful loss of night vision — an advantage to you. Also, if you must fire after that first round goes off, your night vision is gone. The muzzle flash will often cause everything to be pitch black afterward.



Why a weapon-mounted and not just a flashlight? Any of the flashlight shooting techniques you might use are one-handed techniques. When using a weapon-mounted light you have both hands on the gun and you’ll be more accurate when firing. Trusting one-handed shooting when adrenalin is dumped into your system by the bucket loads just doesn’t make sense when there’s an easy alternative of a weapon-light. The simpler you keep things the better the outcome will be.



Using a laser makes sense on two levels. First, you improve your ability to hit whatever you’re aiming to hit. Way back in the lizard part of your brain where fight or flight lives, so lives the “look at the threat” compulsion. At the range, you’re taught to use your sights and concentrate on the front sight. In a real gunfight even those folks who have received extensive training, like cops, tell us they never saw their sights. A laser projecting a dot on the subject you may intend to shoot is easily seen, even with tunnel vision.



Secondly, a laser scares the stuffings (wanted to write something else, but it’s a family publication) out of your intended target. Even if they’re high on dope, drunk or just stupid that little red or green dot on their chest is a reminder of their mortality and impending death. It’s one of the only good things Hollywood has ever done. Bad guys think if they see a laser dot on them they’re as good as dead. Let them think just that. The deterrent effect of the laser may have them running out of the room screaming like that cheerleader — who’s probably getting pretty tired and losing her voice by now.



Lastly, the question is why electronic earmuffs? Earmuffs are easier to don versus putting plugs in your ears when you’re startled in the middle of the night. Electronic earmuffs amplify noise and make it much easier to identify sound location and what caused the noise. Is it glass breaking, a door being kicked or the cat knocking over a vase? They will also protect your hearing.



Even if you experience auditory exclusion, damage will still be done to the fragile ear components. And make sure your spouse or significant other in bed next to you has electronic earmuffs, too. It’s hard to explain to you just how loud the report from a gun actually is in a confined space like a bedroom, kitchen or hallway.