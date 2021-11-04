Avoid Rookie Mistakes

I did a rookie thing when I first installed my grip: I put it on, then went to install my Apex Action Enhancement Trigger. Since the decal covers some of the holes to access the pins, I had to peel it a little for the installation. I managed to do this, then use the hairdryer. Apex your Hellcat first, then add the grips.

I have done several, and Handleitgrips fit my guns exactly. Just to clarify, I have used many grip-enhancement products on my guns, and consistency and design precision is what keeps the products from peeling prematurely. This kind of product does not last forever, but this particular product will stay on much longer than anything I have in the inventory. The critical factor is how well the grip material conforms to the contours of the gun once seated and heated. The Handleitgrips material is outstanding.

Myers said his route to a successful gun-accessory business was full of trial and error. It began when he was working as a defense contractor. He wasn’t completely satisfied with products available, and started designing templates for grips. When he discovered a high-quality texture material used in military applications, he started experimenting.

The entire Myers family is involved in the business. Keith’s wife, Cristy, works in the daily operations, and son, Harrison, handles social media. They have a pretty robust footprint in the social media world.

I have the opportunity to talk to CCW professionals on a regular basis. Depending on the agency, most issuers of CCW permits allow two things without any change to the CCW: grip enhancement and sights. Most L.E. agencies allow decal grips without prior approval. Your mileage may vary.

Handleitgrips just released a couple of different types of grips; EXTREME, which uses the most aggressive texture they’ve marketed; and Hybrid, which is the combination of the rubber grip and sandpaper side panels.

Handleitgrips are designed and made in the USA by a veteran-owned business that supports the Second Amendment. They have designs for many major handgun products.

For more info: Handleitgrips.com