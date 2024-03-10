Handgun competitions don’t teach one how to fight, but they do an excellent job of burning in basic gun handling skills like trigger control, malfunction clearances, magazine changes and the like.

In similar fashion, competition race guns aren’t suitable for duty or carry, but there sure are features and design know-how which should make the leap from competition range to the streets.

The folks at STI learned a thing or two about making next-generation, high-capacity 1911-style pistols to dominate action-shooting sports. Not long ago, the company decided to enter the duty and self-defense markets, leveraging design features and manufacturing techniques applicable to defensive handguns. Fast forward from a re-branding to Staccato 2011, and here we are. Serious users whose day jobs legitimately carry the description “tactical” have been flocking to the Staccato platform ever since.

The reason is simple. The Staccato 2011 combines many of the benefits of the proven 1911 platform with high capacity, reliable 9mm chambering and race gun performance.