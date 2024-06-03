Making Your Choice

The gun you choose to carry should be the one you’re most comfortable using, whether it’s a .357 Magnum revolver or a compact .380. It all starts with your firearm. There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the gun that could one day save your life. The most important of which is to choose a firearm comfortable for you. It should be one that, during training, you can put rounds on a target quickly and accurately.

You want to make sure your gun and ammo function reliably. This offers a bit of peace of mind when carrying concealed. A gun that malfunctions at the range is probably not a great choice in a defensive encounter. Without confidence in your gun, you will never be mentally comfortable carrying it.

I had this little old lady come to my class with her brand-new, snub-nose Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver. Literally, the price tag was still hanging from the trigger guard. At the range she didn’t have the hand strength to even pull the 13-lb. trigger. However, the guy at the gun shop told her it was the best gun for her. This is why you must always do the research on your carry gun. Remember, one gun will not always be sufficient when it comes to carrying daily. Different occasions may call for different guns and carry options. Get some advice from friends with CCW permits, go to the local gun store and ask questions, and if you can locate a range where rental guns are available to try, all the better!

Now you have a gun, how do you carry it? You need a holster to at least cover the trigger guard and provide secure retention without slowing you down when drawing. There are hundreds of different kinds of holsters on the market. Which holster is going to work best for your situation? Multiple holsters might be necessary depending on the climate and your carry needs. You could carry outside the waistband (OWB), inside the waistband (IWB), on the ankle, in a bra holster, on your shoulder or in a compression-shirt holster to name just a few options. They even make yoga pants with built-in holsters now. The holster you choose should be unique to your specific needs.