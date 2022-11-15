Cop Talk: Weapon Retention is a Life-and-Death Concern

Then and Now

The number of officers killed with their weapons is lower now and is attributable to multiple factors. One is the prevalence of improved security holsters typified by the Safariland series designed by Bill Rogers. Another is the wide adoption of gun-retention techniques pioneered by Jim Lindell in the 1970s at the Kansas City (MO) Regional Police Academy and the National Law Enforcement Training Center. Each of these factors has probably saved as many police lives as the adoption of lightweight daily-wear body armor invented by Richard Davis in the early 1970s.

Another consideration is most uniformed police personnel today carry a TASER in addition to their pistol. The TASER’s similarity to a duty pistol (in shape) and use has been criticized due to a relatively few high-profile shooting cases in which cops accidentally shot people when they thought they were triggering their electronic control device. However, people overlook one advantage of the TASER being shaped and “fired” like a pistol: Handgun-retention techniques also work well for defense against TASER disarms.

Another new trend we must consider is the near-universal adoption of weapon-mounted lights (WML) on uniform-duty pistols. To allow the light’s passage, the holster’s mouth has to be made wider than in the past. This can create a gap sufficient for something narrow — like the spidery-thin finger of a psychotic child or an anorexic female junkie — to enter the holster, press the trigger and fire the gun while it’s still locked in its holster by the security device.

What could prevent that? It may be time to re-examine another “hardware solution” from the past, the on-safe duty pistol.