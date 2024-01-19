Customizing A Ruger Wrangler

Hitting the “affordable quality” bull’s-eye is a target chased by most everyone who manufactures anything — if they’re smart, that is. Ruger’s launch of the $250 Wrangler single action in 2020 smacked that bull’s-eye dead center. Since then, sales have been strong and legions of plinkers, hikers, casual handgun hunters and anyone needing a rugged “working” pistol were drawn to the Wrangler like a 3-year-old drawn to a plate of Oreos.

I’ve had about a dozen or more Wranglers come through my hands, including the Birdshead models, and while they are all obviously built to a price point, I’d call them “utilitarian” — not cheap. Money normally spent by Ruger on final finish work, forged steel innards and wooden grips is saved, and this savings is passed on to us happy gun buyers.

I was chatting with Hamilton Bowen of Bowen Classic Arms about the Wranglers, and it seems he too finds himself drawn to them for the same reasons we do. How much fun can be had for around the $200 mark at many stores? Plenty if it says Wrangler on it. But Hamilton really got my attention when he said he was customizing one for a client. Huh? What? I confess I hadn’t thought of that — ever. I had taken one, slicked the action up a bit and even re-cut the muzzle crown, but a “full custom” on a Wrangler?

Then I realized it was a great idea. People put $1,500 into a $300 Ruger 10/22 for the same reason. Why not put some time and money into a Wrangler? I suddenly started to look at Wranglers as affordable “base” guns rather than price-point plinkers.