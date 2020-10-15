Cutting-Edge Ed Brown FX2

What red-blooded American wouldn’t enjoy wrapping their well-versed fingers in an overhand grip around the stylish slide of a Commander-sized 1911? Racking the slide, a freedom seed is smoothly and precisely chambered home. The stylish rear cut serrations honoring “Old Glory” herself in the image of the American flag provides proper purchase while displaying your unbridled patriotism.

This isn’t just a dream — it’s the new Ed Brown FX2, a cutting-edge 1911 designed for concealed carry.