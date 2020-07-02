Any true handgunner will have at least one if not several 1911s in their armament. John Moses Browning’s slab-sided, semi-auto is the most revered and respected repeating shooter for shooters and curmudgeons of all types — and for good reason. While heavy, 1911s are easy to carry, easy to operate and easy to shoot.

The .45 ACP set the standard, but 1911-style pistols have since been chambered in .22 LR, .380 ACP, 9mm, .40 S&W, .460 Rowland, 10mm and more for everything from range plinking to handgun hunting. Whatever you want to use a pistol for, there’s 1911 to fit the bill.

One of the most recent to hit the market comes out of Illinois by way of Devil Dog Arms (DDA). Committed to the code of America’s war fighters, DDA strives to provide the same values in their products: honor, courage and the pursuit of excellence.