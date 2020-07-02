DDA 10mm 1911
Makers of 1911s in 9mm and .45 ACP, DDA’s 10mm 1911 is evidence of the company commitment and requests from customers.
Made from domestic investment cast 4140 steel, the Governemnt-sized frame and slide are heat treated and finished in a black oxide or FDE Cerakote. The frame features 22 LPI checkering on the front strap with DDA’s own grips, and it’s available with a standard round or “tactical” square trigger guard. The slide sports a flat top design with 45-degree bevel with oversized front and back slide serrations.