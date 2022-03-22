Dinosaur Farming

These were some simply epic lizards, each larger than the last. One of them had four twisted-off steel bolts sticking out of its head. Back in the 1960s researchers captured the beast and bolted a gigantic radio transmitter to its skull so as to be able to track its movements. This croc eventually sheared the thing off and was captured for the farm.

This guy looked particularly grouchy. Who can blame him? Having a giant radio fastened to your nugget likely didn’t make him any more attractive to the hot lady lizards.

I can imagine the exchange, “C’mon, baby. All the cool crocodiles have big boxes bolted to their heads.”

Another monster had actually killed and eaten its keeper in the Sydney Zoo during World War II. Crocodiles live a really long time. They also grow quite large. Did I mention the only thing around these ponds was chicken wire? And this lunatic actually lived on the farm with his family. When we got to the last pool the stick was really, really long.

The crocodile guy tapped on the water and out came a freaking dinosaur. This thing was unbelievably huge. It was the biggest carnivore I had ever imagined. The guy carefully made his way behind it to offer a little scale. Its back was nearly as tall as his waist. This one got two chickens before returning to the watery deep.

I was incredulous and told the crocodile farmer as much. He laughed and said there wasn’t anything to fret about. He explained that so long as he kept them fed the crocs were happy and had no impetus to wander. For my part, I remained skeptical.

He said that the big one wouldn’t mate anymore. Any time he put a female in the pool with him he just ate her. He kept the big guy around just for the novelty and to impress tourists. I have to say I was indeed impressed … with how stupid that guy was. Chicken wire, really? Wow.