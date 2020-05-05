Dog Defense

How much danger is there of being attacked by a dog? It depends on how you interpret the statistics. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates there are 4.7 million incidents of dog bites annually in the U.S., of which 800,000 require medical care. This means in 3.9 million — about 83 percent of the incidents — the person bitten felt the injury was so minor it didn’t need a doctor’s care.

Of those requiring medical care, some online sources say about 300,000 to 350,000 dog bite cases are treated annually at emergency rooms. Certainly not an insignificant number, but a small part of the total injuries treated. In 2016, emergency room visits resulting from accidental injury totaled about 42.2 million.

Fatal attacks are rare, in the range of 40 to 60 annually. A disproportionate number of those killed were either very young or very old; those least able to either leave the scene or defend themselves. To put this in perspective, in the U.S. in 2016 there were 36,338 deaths from accidental falls, 40,231 killed in vehicle accidents and 64,795 deaths from accidental poisoning.

Statistically lots of things are unlikely, but because people like us are sensible we take precautions. We change batteries in smoke and CO2 detectors regularly, keep first aid kits, fire extinguishers and flashlights handy, fasten seat belts, wear life jackets and carry concealed sidearms — just in case.