Don’t Go Off Half-Cocked

As a young man, I admit to having harbored a fairly stylized mental image of criminals. My vision of the typical run-of-the-mill burglar was a scruffy-looking middle-aged white man sporting a few days’ worth of stubble and wearing a black beret, a striped shirt and a mask. I’ve never admitted this to anyone, but I actually slept with a GI-surplus practice grenade under my pillow when I was a wee tot, just in case I met that guy unexpectedly in the middle of the night. I’m not sure how that would have worked exactly, but I was obviously too young for guns. There’s no telling what that says about my psyche, but I do suspect a psychotherapist could take that and run with it. And then I grew up, worked in a busy inner-city emergency room, and met a few real thugs.

I still held some unrealistic preconceptions. Criminals seem to do their best work at night, so they obviously sleep in. I imagined that they might roll out of the rack late in the morning and grab a shower and some brunch before striking out on their missions of chaos and mayhem. I figured their moms fixed them a bag lunch and launched them off with the admonishment, “Have a great day, honey. I hope you have a good time raping and thieving. Take care you don’t shoot yourself in the crotch!” One guy I met wishes he had heeded that warning.