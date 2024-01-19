Education Required, But ...

Ban Starter Pistols?

Students at Seattle’s Ingraham High School and the school’s new athletic director apparently “freak out” at the prospect of starting track events with a starter pistol. According to the Seattle Times, the athletic director says some folks in his office get spooky when someone pops a balloon.

Starter pistols, as we all know, fire only blanks. They’ve been a part of track meets since long before any of us were around, but “wokeness” has evidently traumatized high schoolers and administrators so much that they can’t handle the report of a starting shot.

Somewhere in my collection of almost-useless stuff, I know there is about a half-empty box of .22-caliber blank cartridges for use in starter pistols. I was going to dig them out and donate them to the local high school’s track coach, but that is now off the table.

The Times story said a group of Ingraham students have started a fundraising campaign to purchase an alternative to the starting pistol. It was described as “an electronic starting system — which makes a duller sound and flashes lights instead of the loud, sharp bang and white puff of smoke the pistol emits.”

In fairness, an Ingraham student was fatally shot on campus in November 2022. However, he wasn’t killed with a starter pistol, and the shooter was apprehended.

What this story suggests is that anything gun-related is strictly a no-no anymore, at least at one Seattle high school. I’m not sure if there is a moral to this. Whatever it is, most likely, it is pitiful.

As one might guess, this story attracted lots of reader comments, and the one which seemed to strike my bullseye was this: “I’m terrified for our country’s future. An athletic director who is uncomfortable with a starter pistol? Athletes petrified by the sound of a starter gun? Our government is trying its hardest to disarm us. God help us if we ever have to fight another major war. We used to play with cap guns. We had gun safety and marksmanship classes in school. We weren’t pansies. And the starting pistol was the norm.”