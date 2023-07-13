Elmer Keith’s Favorite Loads

Looking back is supposedly bad because you just might see something gaining on you. I’ve always enjoyed a daredevil demeanor and the potential risks when peering back to our mentors. Doing so allows one to grab a glimpse into the future. Walking in the same boots of past pioneers gives us a chance to experience their findings firsthand, be it for better or worse. What can we expect by doing such things? It may help explain why the men did what they did, with what they had at hand.

By examining the components available, we learn some of the loads Elmer Keith came up with yesterday are still as useful and pertinent today. Some of these loads are timeless. We have a lot to be thankful for with men like him.

Keith had a knack of making cartridges more versatile by loading them to different power levels. As you’ll notice, most of these cartridges have three loads. A heavy load, a medium use everyday load, and a lighter “target” load. Such loads allowed a power continuum for an intended purpose. Pretty savvy for back in the day, and one just as useful today. There’s no need to load/shoot barnburner handloads all the time.