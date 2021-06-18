Lists are a huge part of everyday life. To-do lists, grocery lists — even contracts and receipts. Searching for “restaurants near me” delivers a location-based list of available options, though not necessarily the best ones. What about when it comes to your passion, your interests, and investments?

The American Pistolsmiths Guild (APG) has crafted a list of the top Pistolsmiths in the United States to simplify the process of finding someone reliable and skilled. APG was founded in 1971 from a desire to promote craftsmanship and the exchange of ideas among members while providing shooters/consumers, an easy way to find the very best pistolsmiths across the nation.

Looking for someone to help you craft, repair, or fine-tune a competition 1911, carry, or any other handgun you may have? Consult the list below.

Jim West

7100 Homer Dr

Anchorage, Alaska, 99518

907-344-4500

[email protected]

Jerimy West

5225 Wynn Rd

Las. Vegas, NV 89118

702-798-4570

[email protected]

John Yanek Custom Gun Works Inc.

Schnecksville, PA

610-767-4423

[email protected]

Marc Morganti

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

502-226-1230

[email protected]

www.geminicustoms.com

Don Fraley

426 Ferry St.

Russell, KY 41169

[email protected]

Greg Derr

Derr Precision

Marshfield, MA

781-834-3225

[email protected]

VandenBerg Custom

Pearland, TX

(832)781-8338

[email protected]

Bill Wilson

Wilson Combat

2452 CR 719

Berryville, AR 72616

www.wilsoncombat.com

Dave Lauck

www.DLSPORTS.com

Chino Valley, AZ 86323

928-636-1726

[email protected]

Alex B. Hamilton

Ten-Ring Precision, Inc.

1449 Blue Crest Lane

San Antonio, Texas 78232

210-494-3063

FAX: 210-494-3066

[email protected]

tenringcom

Jason Chambless

Geneseo, Illinois

309-944-7177

[email protected]

Hamilton S. Bowen

Bowen Classic Arms Corp

Louisville, Tennessee

(865) 984-3583

[email protected] www.bowenclassicarms.com

Kevin Neblock

K & S custom gunsmithing.

Carlock Illinois 61725

(309) 251-7214

[email protected]

Bar-Sto Precision

Irving O. Stone III

3571 Hanson Ave.

Sturgis SD 57785

PH# 605-720-4000

[email protected]

Defensive Creations LLC

Dave Laubert

Alliance, Ohio

330-823-6906

[email protected]

Daniel Batchelor

Powder River Precision, Inc.

Clark SD

[email protected]

1-844-777-4867

Kenneth Kelly, President

Mag-Na-Port International, Inc.

41302 Executive Drive

Harrison Twp., MI 48045

Phone: 586-469-6727

[email protected]

Tussey Custom

Mound House, NV 89706

775-246-1533

[email protected]

KC’s Kustom Creations, LLC

KC Crawford Maysville, North Carolina

843-267-3773

[email protected]

Cylinder & Slide Inc.

245 East 4th Street

Fremont, NE 68025

Orders: 800-448-1713

General: 402-721-4277

[email protected]

Turnbull Restoration, Co., Inc.

Bloomfield, New York

(585) 496-1308

[email protected]

www.turnbullrestoration.com

Jeremy Sides

Geneseo, IL

(309) 314-4712

[email protected]

Mark Hartshorne

Pinnacle High Performance Revolvers

Laurys Station Pa. 18059

610-285-4392

[email protected]

www.pinnaclehighperformance.com

Jason Burton

Heirloom Precision

Mesa, AZ

www.hp1911.com

Bob Reeves [email protected]

Allen Wyatt [email protected]

Bryan Chaney [email protected]

David Atchley [email protected]

Travis Gregory [email protected]

Steven Cox [email protected]