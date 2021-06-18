Top 25 Gunsmiths in the U.S.
Who do you want working on your pistol?
Lists are a huge part of everyday life. To-do lists, grocery lists — even contracts and receipts. Searching for “restaurants near me” delivers a location-based list of available options, though not necessarily the best ones. What about when it comes to your passion, your interests, and investments?
The American Pistolsmiths Guild (APG) has crafted a list of the top Pistolsmiths in the United States to simplify the process of finding someone reliable and skilled. APG was founded in 1971 from a desire to promote craftsmanship and the exchange of ideas among members while providing shooters/consumers, an easy way to find the very best pistolsmiths across the nation.
Looking for someone to help you craft, repair, or fine-tune a competition 1911, carry, or any other handgun you may have? Consult the list below.
Jim West
7100 Homer Dr
Anchorage, Alaska, 99518
907-344-4500
[email protected]
Jerimy West
5225 Wynn Rd
Las. Vegas, NV 89118
702-798-4570
[email protected]
John Yanek Custom Gun Works Inc.
Schnecksville, PA
610-767-4423
[email protected]
Marc Morganti
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
502-226-1230
[email protected]
www.geminicustoms.com
Don Fraley
426 Ferry St.
Russell, KY 41169
[email protected]
Greg Derr
Derr Precision
Marshfield, MA
781-834-3225
[email protected]
VandenBerg Custom
Pearland, TX
(832)781-8338
[email protected]
Bill Wilson
Wilson Combat
2452 CR 719
Berryville, AR 72616
www.wilsoncombat.com
Dave Lauck
www.DLSPORTS.com
Chino Valley, AZ 86323
928-636-1726
[email protected]
Alex B. Hamilton
Ten-Ring Precision, Inc.
1449 Blue Crest Lane
San Antonio, Texas 78232
210-494-3063
FAX: 210-494-3066
[email protected]
tenringcom
Jason Chambless
Geneseo, Illinois
309-944-7177
[email protected]
Hamilton S. Bowen
Bowen Classic Arms Corp
Louisville, Tennessee
(865) 984-3583
[email protected] www.bowenclassicarms.com
Kevin Neblock
K & S custom gunsmithing.
Carlock Illinois 61725
(309) 251-7214
[email protected]
Bar-Sto Precision
Irving O. Stone III
3571 Hanson Ave.
Sturgis SD 57785
PH# 605-720-4000
[email protected]
Defensive Creations LLC
Dave Laubert
Alliance, Ohio
330-823-6906
[email protected]
Daniel Batchelor
Powder River Precision, Inc.
Clark SD
[email protected]
1-844-777-4867
Kenneth Kelly, President
Mag-Na-Port International, Inc.
41302 Executive Drive
Harrison Twp., MI 48045
Phone: 586-469-6727
[email protected]
Tussey Custom
Mound House, NV 89706
775-246-1533
[email protected]
KC’s Kustom Creations, LLC
KC Crawford Maysville, North Carolina
843-267-3773
[email protected]
Cylinder & Slide Inc.
245 East 4th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Orders: 800-448-1713
General: 402-721-4277
[email protected]
Turnbull Restoration, Co., Inc.
Bloomfield, New York
(585) 496-1308
[email protected]
www.turnbullrestoration.com
Jeremy Sides
Geneseo, IL
(309) 314-4712
[email protected]
Mark Hartshorne
Pinnacle High Performance Revolvers
Laurys Station Pa. 18059
610-285-4392
[email protected]
www.pinnaclehighperformance.com
Jason Burton
Heirloom Precision
Mesa, AZ
www.hp1911.com
Nighthawk
Bob Reeves [email protected]
Allen Wyatt [email protected]
Bryan Chaney [email protected]
David Atchley [email protected]
Travis Gregory [email protected]
Steven Cox [email protected]