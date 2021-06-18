Online Exclusive: SPREAD THE PUNCH

Top 25 Gunsmiths in the U.S.

Who do you want working on your pistol?
By Serena Juchnowski
Deep River Customs provides basic and advanced instruction from expert gunsmiths.

Lists are a huge part of everyday life. To-do lists, grocery lists — even contracts and receipts. Searching for “restaurants near me” delivers a location-based list of available options, though not necessarily the best ones. What about when it comes to your passion, your interests, and investments?

The American Pistolsmiths Guild (APG) has crafted a list of the top Pistolsmiths in the United States to simplify the process of finding someone reliable and skilled. APG was founded in 1971 from a desire to promote craftsmanship and the exchange of ideas among members while providing shooters/consumers, an easy way to find the very best pistolsmiths across the nation.

Looking for someone to help you craft, repair, or fine-tune a competition 1911, carry, or any other handgun you may have? Consult the list below.

Jim West
7100 Homer Dr
Anchorage, Alaska, 99518
907-344-4500
[email protected]

Jerimy West
5225 Wynn Rd
Las. Vegas, NV 89118
702-798-4570
[email protected]

John Yanek Custom Gun Works Inc.
Schnecksville, PA
610-767-4423
[email protected]

Marc Morganti
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
502-226-1230
[email protected]
www.geminicustoms.com

Don Fraley
426 Ferry St.
Russell, KY 41169
[email protected]

Greg Derr
Derr Precision
Marshfield, MA
781-834-3225
[email protected]

VandenBerg Custom
Pearland, TX
(832)781-8338
[email protected]

Bill Wilson
Wilson Combat
2452 CR 719
Berryville, AR 72616
www.wilsoncombat.com

Dave Lauck
www.DLSPORTS.com
Chino Valley, AZ 86323
928-636-1726
[email protected]

Alex B. Hamilton
Ten-Ring Precision, Inc.
1449 Blue Crest Lane
San Antonio, Texas 78232
210-494-3063
FAX: 210-494-3066
[email protected]
tenringcom

Jason Chambless
Geneseo, Illinois
309-944-7177
[email protected]

Hamilton S. Bowen
Bowen Classic Arms Corp
Louisville, Tennessee
(865) 984-3583
[email protected] www.bowenclassicarms.com

Kevin Neblock
K & S custom gunsmithing.
Carlock Illinois 61725
(309) 251-7214
[email protected]

Bar-Sto Precision
Irving O. Stone III
3571 Hanson Ave.
Sturgis SD 57785
PH# 605-720-4000
[email protected]

Defensive Creations LLC
Dave Laubert
Alliance, Ohio
330-823-6906
[email protected]

Daniel Batchelor
Powder River Precision, Inc.
Clark SD
[email protected]
1-844-777-4867

Kenneth Kelly, President
Mag-Na-Port International, Inc.
41302 Executive Drive
Harrison Twp., MI 48045
Phone: 586-469-6727
[email protected]

KC’s Kustom Creations, LLC
KC Crawford Maysville, North Carolina
843-267-3773
[email protected]

Cylinder & Slide Inc.
245 East 4th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Orders: 800-448-1713
General: 402-721-4277
[email protected]

Turnbull Restoration, Co., Inc.
Bloomfield, New York
(585) 496-1308
[email protected]
www.turnbullrestoration.com

Jeremy Sides
Geneseo, IL
(309) 314-4712
[email protected]

Mark Hartshorne
Pinnacle High Performance Revolvers
Laurys Station Pa. 18059
610-285-4392
[email protected]
www.pinnaclehighperformance.com

Jason Burton
Heirloom Precision
Mesa, AZ
www.hp1911.com
Nighthawk
Bob Reeves [email protected]
Allen Wyatt [email protected]
Bryan Chaney [email protected]
David Atchley [email protected]
Travis Gregory [email protected]
Steven Cox [email protected]

