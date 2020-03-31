FMG Publications Announces Bold Initiative to Combat Coronavirus

FMG Publications, publisher of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine, is pleased to announce a new initiative to combat the threat of COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus. The forward-thinking publishing company aims to leverage its decades of experience in the media industry to better equip individuals to fight back against this pandemic.

In partnership with esteemed medical and higher learning academic institutions Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Strayer Online University, FMG’s new program will disseminate vital knowledge on suddenly relevant topics of cellular microbiology and virology.

“Knowledge is the key to the successful fight against this invisible threat,” stated company Publisher William Randolph Hearst. “By conferring actual PhD degrees on the maximum number of people, we can ensure that we’re fighting this pandemic with the best possible hearsay the internet has to offer.”

Key to the program’s success is recruitment of the best medical minds in the entertainment and social media industries. Accordingly, FMG is honored to announce Gregory House, MD, Certified Fictional Medical Doctor and Doogie Howser, MD, Faux Doctor Emeritus will confer the new degrees.

To avoid unnecessary Coronavirus transmission risk, the company will administer the degree program entirely online, with no requirement to attend classes or lab sessions. Degrees will be presented via social media using a seamless self-serve format. Recipients need only download their PhD diploma, fill in their name, arrange for framing and prominent wall placement, and begin tagging social media posts with their new credentials.

April Fools from American Handgunner!

Subscribe To American Handgunner