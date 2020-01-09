Popular industry writer Tom McHale joins the FMG Publications team as the new executive editor of American Handgunner magazine.



McHale’s entertaining writing style and wealth of industry knowledge is highly respected in the gun enthusiast community. He is well known for his “practical” guide books covering topics such as reloading, guns and shooting, holsters and the U.S. Constitution. He is an expert witness on guns, concealed carry and ammo, and has written over 1,700 articles for several magazines — including FMG titles — and online sources. In addition, Tom handles the “Airgun Wire” online and pens the Airpower column in GUNS Magazine. He also brings a wealth of traditional and online marketing knowledge from his tenure with companies including Microsoft, Aetna and various technology startups.



“Adding Tom’s energy and talent to our editorial leadership team will have immediate positive impact for both readers and advertisers,” said Randy Molde, FMG VP of business development. “We’ve already discussed a number of ideas we’ll be rolling out in the months ahead. We’re excited to see what’s next once Tom has a chance to settle in and roll up his sleeves.”



“I’ve been an avid reader of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine for the past couple of decades, so I couldn’t feel more blessed and privileged to join the FMG team,” Tom shares. “I’m looking forward to helping deliver the best possible content to our readers as we move into the new decade. It’s an honor to work with the best team in the business.”



Tom McHale can be reached at [email protected]