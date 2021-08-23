People attend these courses for different reasons. For one thing, they are inexpensive. Where else can you get training from members of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) with loaner firearms, ammunition provided and a T-shirt for $50? Some make the annual pilgrimage with family or friends for the experience. Others are new to firearms or contemplating a jump into service rifle or pistol competition. More still have attended the course previously and come back year after year in pursuit of their first excellence in competition (EIC) points towards their Distinguished Rifleman or Distinguished Pistol Shot badge. Both SAFS schools consist of a classroom portion and live fire with an M9 Pistol EIC or M16 EIC match following practice. The top 10% of those without any EIC points earn four introductory points toward the respective badge.

So why does this matter? Distinguished Badges are highly sought after and coveted awards representing excellence in marksmanship. They are the highest honor for marksmanship commissioned by the U.S. Government. There exist both military and civilian badges. While there are more specifics, in short, one earns the badge by earning 30 EIC points by placing well in specific competitions.

I went Distinguished in service rifle in 2019, but the 2021 Pistol SAFS was my introduction to service pistol. Lecture instruction is always somewhat dull, but important to cover safety rules and introduce those completely unfamiliar with firearms to the basics. A hands-on learner, I gained much more from the live fire experience, which definitely presented a challenge I now want more of.

My parents and I attended the school together. Upon benches positioned 25 yards away from a row of targets sat two green ammo cans, each containing a Berretta M9 pistol, ammunition, targets and pasters. One coach worked with two shooters at each bench. Lt. Col. Sleem assisted me and my mom, coaching us through the process and entertaining us with clever quips.

The M9 Pistol EIC Match course follows a special course of fire compared to traditional pistol matches.